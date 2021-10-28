Woman shot, killed in reported road rage incident in southwest Houston, police say

A woman was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was shot and killed in a reported road rage incident in southwest Houston, Houston police say.

The incident occurred at the 10300 block of Buffalo Speedway near West Bellfort Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the woman, identified as Bridgett Holloman, 51, was traveling with a male passenger near the 3500 block of West Airport when shots were fired at their vehicle by a suspect in a white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows.

Holloman was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the back where she later died, according to police.

Police determined that the suspect’s Jeep, which had fled the scene, had bullet holes on the backside. However, it was unclear if Holloman and the male passenger exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Anyone with information in this incident is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.