San Jacinto College gives all-clear after person found shot on campus

San Jacinto College has received an all-clear after a brief lockdown due to police finding a person shot at the central campus.

#SJCalert: We’ve just received the ALL CLEAR for the lockdown at San Jacinto College Central Campus. Thank you for your cooperation. More info will be shared as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/YbAFOKDHLx — San Jacinto College (@SanJacCollege) October 28, 2021

Pasadena police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7800 block of Spencer Highway around 8:05 p.m.

The college said it sent out an alert to students at 8:37 p.m. about a possible suspect with a weapon being on campus. At 9:51 p.m., the college gave an all-clear on the lockdown.

Police said although the victim was found on campus, they believe the shooting took place nearby at an apartment complex.

The victim was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.