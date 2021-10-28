Nearly 130,000 CenterPoint Energy customers without power across Houston area due to high winds

HOUSTON – CenterPoint is reporting a total of 129,818 are without power Thursday due to high winds across the Houston area.

To keep up with outages in your area, go to www.centerpointenergy.com.

#Houston: Crews are busy as outage numbers go up due to high winds. Stay at least 10 ft away from downed power lines; don't report via social media, call 713-207-2222 instead. If your power is out, our smart meters let us know; limit phone calls to emergencies only. #houwx pic.twitter.com/JG9rL4Uibb — CenterPoint Energy Alerts (@CNPalerts) October 28, 2021

CenterPoint Energy sent the following statement regarding the outages:

“CenterPoint Energy continuously monitors weather conditions. Safety is our highest priority, and we are committed to the safe and reliable operation of our infrastructure. The company has robust plans in place designed to keep customers, employees and infrastructure safe during severe weather events.

High winds and tree limbs are impacting power lines and causing outages. As of 3:05 p.m., 96.38% of our customers in the Greater Houston area have power and our crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to those impacted.

We encourage Houstonians to please be safe around fallen power lines and stay informed. For current outage information please visit our Electric Outage Center webpage and follow us on Twitter @CNPAlerts.”

