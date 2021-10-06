Wonderful weather to end the week with changes this weekend!

Wednesday Night Forecast:
Temperatures were warm Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s! The comfortable forecast will continue overnight with lows in the mid-60s.
Thursday’s Forecast:
Thursday will have another great morning in the mid-60s! Get out early because we’ll be back in the upper 80s for the afternoon.
If you’re planning on going to the Astros Game 1 Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, it’ll be a warm but dry and sunny day for an Astros win!
10-Day Forecast:
Get out the next few days and enjoy the lower humidity! As we approach next week the humidity will return. Morning lows will also warm up, with lows in the 70s.
A cold front will move into the area Monday bringing our next chance of rain. The front is expected to stall so we will not see a cool down. The next chance for a front that may bring a cool down will be towards the end of next week.
Tracking the Tropics!
The Tropics continue to give us a reason to be watchful. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a region in the Atlantic that has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days. The area of possible development bears watching as it is just off the southeastern coast of the U.S. and could bring heavy rainfall to the Carolinas.
Get more information about this hurricane season by downloading https://www.click2houston.com/hurricane/