Have you seen them? Police searching for 2 men who broke into woman’s Midtown apartment in broad daylight

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects inside one of the woman's bedrooms prior to the robbery.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two men who broke into a woman’s Midtown apartment in broad daylight last week.

The robbery occurred at the 1900 block of West Gray Street near Dunlavy Street on Oct. 20.

Police say at around 1:15 p.m., a woman noticed that her apartment door was locked from the inside with a deadbolt, assuming her husband might be home. As she knocked on the door, one of the two unknown suspects apparently opened it and pointed a gun to her face. The woman told police the two men demanded her cell phone and valuables and fled the scene.

Here’s video Houston police shared from the robbery:

Police determined that the two men may have broken into another apartment where they stole a handgun. It was unclear if the apartment was located within the same complex.

Surveillance video shared from HPD Robbery Division showed one of the suspects inside the woman’s bedroom prior to the robbery. Police did not provide a complete description of both suspects.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.