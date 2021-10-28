Grand Jury Declines to Charge Commissioner Rodney Ellis in African Art Case

Houston – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis will not face criminal charges over the African artwork stored inside of a precinct maintenance shed. A county grand jury “no billed” Ellis Thursday morning, according to a letter written by District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The DA’s investigation did find standard procedures were not followed, and while not illegal, “the taxpayers of Harris County deserve to have their taxpayer dollars spent wisely and in a transparent manner,” according to Ogg’s letter.

KPRC 2 Investigates first reported on the art being stored inside the maintenance shed in February 2020. The DA’s office started investigating weeks later, according to county officials interviewed at the time. The investigation consisted of thousands of record as well as thousands of hours of video.

In the letter, Ogg references an original art loan agreement for 14 pieces of art from 2017, but writes that an “employee of the Office of Commissioner Precinct One accepted approximately 1,185 additional pieces of African Art.”

Additionally, there was no updated loan agreement in accordance with the Texas Constitution, according to Ogg.

The letter referenced renovations costing more than $326,000 “to protect it and its contents from fire, theft, damage, water, mishandling, dirt, vermin, pests, and extreme changes in light and humidity.” The DA says security cages were put in inside of the art’s storage area.

In a September 2019 email obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Ellis – using an email account under the name “Glenn Rodney” – knew he had problems and attempted to clean it up.

In the email, Ellis wrote telling members of his inner circle, “update agreements with Sam in case he does not own all the art. This keeps me up at night. He need to sign something and notarize it. We need more than just his word.”

The “Sam” in the email is Sam Najunuri, the alleged owner of the private collection. Najunuri also runs African Art Global, a company with past ties to Ellis’ family.

The matter has been referred back to the County Attorney’s Office. It is up for them to now “determine where any civil remedies exist to recoup the Office of Commissioner Precinct One expenditures from the owner of the African Art and if so, to pursue such civil remedies.

KPRC 2 Investigates will have more as this story develops.