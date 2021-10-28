HOUSTON – A $30-billion, five-year nationwide plan to bring more economic opportunity to diverse communities will help Houstonians has taken shape in Fifth Ward and at two area universities.

JP Morgan Chase opened its first Community Center Branch in Houston at the corner of Lockwood Drive and Lyons Avenue in Fifth Ward. This center-branch is part of the company’s multi-billion-multi-year plan designed to provide greater access to financial services for people within underserved communities in Fifth Ward and across Houston.

One local business to take advantage of this initiative is the business owner of Kale Me Crazy in the Heights.

Latosha Rutherford is the owner. She said, “We signed our lease literally a week before COVID hit.”

Rutherford’s opening of the café was delayed until August 2021. Rutherford says she had a lot of guidance and support through JP Morgan Chase’s $30-billion-five-year plan to bring more economic opportunity to diverse communities.

Fifth Ward bank providing opportunities for minority communities (KPRC 2)

Kisha Porch is JP Morgan Chase’s Managing Director. She said, “This is going to help thousands, not just the Fifth Ward community. We are here to make sure we are going to help those underserved, or populations, have the resources they need to continue to grow. We are here on purpose to serve those communities.”

Porch said to minimize the racial wealth gap, you have to begin with education.

“What better way to do it than supporting our historically black colleges and universities which are part of that population we are absolutely trying to improve,” Porch said.

Rutherford agreed, “It’s very inspiring.”

Two area colleges to benefit from this commitment are Texas Southern University and Prairie View University.

For more information on this initiative, click here.