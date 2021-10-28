Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday.
The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand “under the blouse” of the victim and “onto her intimate body part.”
The offense is described in the complaint as, “a person is guilty of Forcible Touching when such person intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person, or for the purpose of gratifying the actor’s sexual desire.”
