Local News

Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime

Cuomo resigned in August over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst and Dareh Gregorian, NBC News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo will resign in disgrace this week. His departure comes after a state investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women. It's a stunning reversal for a powerful politician who not that long ago was considered a possible contender for the White House. Observers and people who know Cuomo say his drive to dominate made him an effective governor. He passed landmark legislation and built new train stations, airports and bridges. But his accusers say the same habits also made him a bully who used his power to get what he wanted. They say he thought he could intimidate them into silence. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday.

The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand “under the blouse” of the victim and “onto her intimate body part.”

The offense is described in the complaint as, “a person is guilty of Forcible Touching when such person intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person, or for the purpose of gratifying the actor’s sexual desire.”

