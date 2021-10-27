Learn about Houston’s historic Third Ward through this virtual tour

The entrance to the new Jack Yates High School in Houston is seen on Aug. 27, 2018.

Houston playwright ShaWanna Renee Rivon, in partnership with The Catastrophic Theatre and Nine30 Production, has launched a tour of Houston’s historic Third Ward, Houstonia Magazine reports.

The virtual tour brings visitors to seven locations, teaching them the history of cultural Third Ward spots.

The landmarks on the tour include Jack Yates High School, Riverside Church, Eldorado Ballroom, The Sit-In, Project Row Houses, Brian Ellison, Flower Man, and the Black Panther Location.

According to Houstonia, the tour is designed to honor the Third Ward’s heritage through a series of interviews, storytelling, and historical recounts by artists, activists, and community leaders.

Click here to start the virtual tour.