Jones on Main Lights Up Orange & Blue for the Astros

A historic Downtown Houston building will shine orange and blue lights in support of the Astros.

The Jones on Main will illuminate its 28 LED light fixtures on three levels of the rooftop in orange and blue tonight as the Astros take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the World Series.

The building will be lit from dusk to dawn tonight and tomorrow.

The Jones on Main is located at 708 Main St.