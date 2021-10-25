Mattress Mack to receive $35.6M payout if Astros win World Series

Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will receive a historic $35.6 million payout if the Houston Astros win the World Series, according to a report by Forbes.

According to Forbes, McIngvale bet $3.25 million on the Astros to win the World Series at four separate sportsbooks, including a $2 million bet on the William Hill app, in June 2021.

If the Astros win the World Series, McIngvale will receive a $35.6 million payout, of which $22 million from the William Hill bet would reportedly be the largest single payout on a bet in U.S. history, Forbes reports according to the Action Network.

According to Forbes, McIngvale’s bets on the Astros offset the financial loss from his Gallery Furniture promotion, which he estimates would cost him $20 million on mattress rebates.

Should the Astros win the World Series, McIngvale would net $15.6 million after fulfilling his Gallery Furniture promotion.