Family files lawsuit against Torchy’s Tacos after child hospitalized from salmonella, report says

A mother has filed a lawsuit against a San Antonio-area Torchy’s Tacos restaurant on behalf of her son who was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting salmonella from eating contaminated onions, KPRC 2′s sister station KSAT reported citing the San Antonio Current.

KSAT reports that the young boy became sick after eating at the restaurant on Aug. 21.

According to lawsuit documents, the boy began to experience “exhaustion and a headache,” six days after eating at the restaurant, and “a fever, diarrhea, and intense pain in his lower back” in the following days, KSAT reported.

According to the report, the boy’s symptoms progressed to the point that “he could not walk or sit up,” and he was taken to Methodist Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for salmonella complications in the ICU on Sept. 7.

“The infection caused (the child) to develop sepsis, organ failure, pneumonia, acidosis, thrombocytopenia, a pericardial effusion, interstitial emphysema, and caused (the child) extreme pain when it reached the bones around his sacroiliac joint,” the lawsuit states.

According to lawsuit documents, the family is seeking compensation to help cover the medical costs, pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical impairment, and more, KSAT reported.