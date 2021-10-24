Astros fans: Everything you need to know about World Series tickets

Here's what we know.

Here's what we know.

HOUSTON – Houston fans are already searching for the best deals on what is considered the hottest ticket in town.

“I know it’s going to be really hard,” said Astros fan Michael Torres.

Torres, like many Houstonians, is hoping to score tickets to the World Series.

KPRC 2 searched Seatgeek.com and found Game 1 standing-room-only seats in Houston in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves for $476.

We also found Game 1 tickets in Los Angeles, if the Dodgers were to win the NLCS, for $397.

Lifelong Astros fan Maria Lozano is planning to go to the World Series, but said she has a price limit.

“I will pay up to $3,000 because I think in 2017 I paid $1,200 per ticket,” Lozano said.

If you want to get right in the action, tickets behind home plate in section 119, row 28 are going for $1,841.

Steven Deatherage jokingly said he was considering getting tickets but felt a vacation might be just as nice.

Ad

“We thought it might be a little bit more cost-effective to take a vacation, maybe somewhere conservative like Bermuda or Hawaii,” Deatherage said.