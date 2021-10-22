Partly Cloudy icon
Security guard delivers baby outside Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Sugar Land
Officer Sandra Cartagena and Baby Charlie.
Officer Sandra Cartagena and Baby Charlie. (Memorial Hermann)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Earlier this month, Morgan Lee was trying to make her way to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital for the delivery of her third child.

Lee barely made it out of the parking lot before her water broke and she knew she was in active labor, according to information provided by Memorial Hermann. Lee called the hospital desperate for help, and in minutes, the security team scoured the campus for her.

Officer Sandra Cartagena was the first to arrive at Lee’s side. Though Cartagena was prepared to wait until the medical rapid response team arrived, Baby Charlie had other plans. Cartagena safely delivered the healthy baby girl outside. Cartagena is even listed on Charlie’s birth certificate.

See some of the adorable photos of Cartagena and Baby Charlie below.

Officer Sandra Cartagena, mom Morgan Lee and Baby Charlie. (Memorial Hermann)
Morgan Lee, Officer Sandra Cartagena and Baby Charlie. (Memorial Hermann)
Officer Sandra Cartagena and Baby Charlie. (Memorial Hermann)

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email