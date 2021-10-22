Man who posed as truancy officer wanted after sexually assaulting Alvin HS student, sheriff says

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who posed as an officer before sexually assaulting a student

A man is wanted after deputies say he posed as a truancy officer, abducted and sexually assaulted an Alvin High School student.

On Oct. 19, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said an Alvin ISD student was abducted and sexually assaulted by a man who convinced her he was an officer who worked in law enforcement.

Authorities said after the man convinced the girl to get inside of his vehicle, he drove her to the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp at State Highway 35, where he sexually assaulted her before dropping her back off.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his early to mid-30 years, standing 5′7″ to 5′8″, with a medium build, short brown or black hair and brown or black eyes. Authorities said the man was wearing a blue short sleeve t-shirt, with a short-sleeve flannel overshirt, and light-colored blue jeans. Authorities added that he had a full left forearm tattoo.

The man was driving a late model Chevy Malibu, 2015 body style, according to authorities.

Ad

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 979-864-2392.