LIST: The 20 most haunted places in Texas, according to Yelp

Whether you subscribe to the supernatural, or you merely enjoy a spooky story, you don’t have to try too hard to find either in Texas. Several of the states most popular hotels and restaurants purportedly play host to the unknown. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations of some sort at one point or another (Though we admit, we were intrigued to learn ghost-plagued places were among the things Yelp ranked.)

Yelp mined its data to determine which Lone Star State locations were most strongly associated with the paranormal, then ranked the spooky spots based on the total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors. The final product -- a concise list of the 20 creepiest Texas sites perfect for the occult-curious. Haunted houses and ghost tours were not considered.

From an Austin Indian restaurant to a Galveston hotel, here are 20 Texas places you can visit if, for some odd reason, you harbor a strong desire to consort with supernatural forces or unearth latent fears of the unknown.

Ad

RELATED: Have you visited these 4 spooky spots in Galveston?

These are the most haunted places in Texas, according to Yelp:

RELATED: Stay the night in one of these haunted Texas hotels . . . if you dare!

Have you had a run-in with the paranormal at one of these Texas locations? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.