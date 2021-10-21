H-Town vs NOLA: Red Bull SoundClash concert returns with battle of the bands-style competition

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Kevin Bernier, from left, Jose Luna, Kam Franklin, Nick Zamora, and Adam Castaneda of The Suffers seen during day three of Forecastle Music Festival at Waterfront Park on Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – It’s going down in H-town with the return of the Red Bull SoundClash concert series, which will feature a battle of the bands-style competition between some of the “baddest” groups from Houston and New Orleans, Red Bull announced Thursday.

The competition will consist of a tour across four cities within three weeks, including a stop at Houston’s Bayou Music Center on Dec. 2.

The participating bands will be celebrating the art, culture and different musical genres while showcasing their abilities in a ‘Queens of Gulf Coast Soul’ themed four-round face-off. Houston will be represented by the Gulf Coast Soul band, “The Suffers,” while “Tank and the Bangas” will be reppin’ the Big Easy, according to a news release.

Attendees can expect several surprise guests and familiar faces making an appearance from Texas and Louisiana’s iconic music scenes, including Houston rapper Paul Wall and New Orleans “Queen of Bounce” music, Big Freedia.

Ad

“One of the most exciting things about this event, in particular, is that the concert will highlight original music from two accomplished southern bands, both of which are led by women of color, and will be filled with a diverse array of creative talent from some of the most iconic music cities in America,” said Kam Franklin, lead singer of The Suffers. “We can’t wait to put on this special showcase that helps to represent the personality of our band as well as the community at large here in Houston.”

Here’s how the competition works:

- Round No. 1 (Cover): Both bands play their own version of the same cover song

- Round No. 2 (Takeover): Begins with the first band playing one of its original songs, although mid-way through the other band takes over while finishing the song in their own style

- Round No. 3 (Clash): Highlights each band’s musical versatility by performing songs in three different styles as determined by the DJ (ex: Electronic, Reggae, and Rock)

Ad

- Round No. 4 (Finale): Features a ton of surprises as each act is allowed to bring on a special guest to join in on their final performance

- The artists will compete across two opposite stages, with a live audience located in the middle. The audience will then help decide the night’s winner.

All proceeds raised from the one-night event will be donated to Houston-based nonprofit Angel By Nature in support of those impacted by Hurricane Ida that devastated communities in both Texas and Louisiana earlier this year. The nonprofit was founded in 2008 by hip-hop artist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth.

Ad

Tickets can be purchases at win.gs/RBSCHOUtix for $30.