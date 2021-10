Local activists are announcing Thursday an anti-sex trafficking initiative aimed at combatting human trafficking at and around the NRG Park complex.

HOUSTON – Local leaders and activists are announcing an anti-sex trafficking initiative Thursday aimed at combatting human trafficking at and around the NRG Park complex.

The non-profit organization NTZ is focused on combating trafficking and the new effort, called “NTZ Game Over,” aims to help through education, prevention, and intervention.

A news release from NRG Park said it is proud to be the first No Trafficking Zone sports and entertainment venue in the world.