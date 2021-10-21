21-year-old man sentenced to 40 years in prison for Montgomery County home invasion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for a home invasion and robbery, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Jamarcus Polley was found guilty of two charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Polley’s co-defendant, Russell Muchow, pleaded guilty in June and received a 30-year prison sentence.

Officials said because a firearm was used and exhibited during the incident, Polley and Muchow will have to serve half of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

On June 28, 2020, prosecutors said Muchow rang a woman’s doorbell, pretending to be a DoorDash delivery driver. When the woman, a 29-year-old mother of four, answered the door, prosecutors said Muchow held out a receipt with the victim’s name and address hand-written on it and a bag of fast food. Authorities said before the woman could shut the door, Muchow stormed inside and struck her with the butt of his revolver. As she fought Muchow over the weapon, prosecutors said Polley entered the home and pointed a gun at the woman’s 2-year-old son. Polley then ordered the family into the living room and held the woman, her husband, their two-year-old son, and their infant daughter hostage in the living room, court documents stated.

Ad

Officials said the woman’s 8-year-old son heard the commotion and came downstairs to see what was happening. When Polley heard the 8-year-old on the stairway, officials said he ordered Muchow to take the child. Muchow brought the boy downstairs and held the family at gunpoint while Polley took the husband and ransacked the house for valuables, court documents stated.

During this time, authorities said the mother managed to secretly call 911. Muchow and Polley wore face masks during the robbery, but Polley pulled down his mask before leaving. Polley then told the family to remember his face and threatened to kill the father and his children if they called the police.

Officials said Polley and Muchow left the house in a silver Chrysler 300 with significant cash, two firearms, a substantial amount of marijuana, and a DVR recorder for a surveillance system.

While responding to the family’s 911 call, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the Chrysler at a nearby gas station, just minutes after the home invasion. The deputy said he detained the driver and passenger and located stolen items and the guns used by the robbers inside the vehicle.

Ad

During the follow-up investigation, both adult victims were able to identify Muchow and Polley.

In the sentencing phase of the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Polley’s previous criminal history, including evidence that Polley was on felony probation at the time of this offense. The mother also testified powerfully to the lasting impact the crimes had on her children, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office about the sentencing.