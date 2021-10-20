VIDEO: Repeat shoplifter throws fit -- and several items of clothing -- while robbing Family Dollar store, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man who threw a fit -- and several items of clothing -- while robbing a Family Dollar store in Houston’s Acres Homes area.

The robbery happened on Aug. 26 at 8:49 p.m. when a man walked into the general store located in the 1400 block of W. Gulf Bank.

The store clerk recognized the man as a repeat shoplifter, the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said. While the man was walking around the store and picking up numerous items, the store clerk locked the front door, believing the man might attempt to shoplift again.

Confirming the employee’s suspicions, the man attempted to leave the store with an armful of items. Surveillance footage of the incident shows the man bang against both doors. When he realized the doors were locked he throws his armful of items to the ground and knocks over a stand.

The store clerk feared the man might harm her and unlocked the doors, the police said. The man is seen picking up some of the belongings he had thrown on the floor before leaving the store.

Ad

Watch the episode unfold in the video below:

Police described the shoplifter as a Black man wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

A similar robbery occurred at the same Family Dollar location on Thursday, Sept. 23. Police did not specify whether the same suspect was responsible for both robberies, though the suspect in both cases is described as a repeat shoplifter.

On Sept. 23 at around 10:30 a.m., the shoplifter entered the Family Dollar, picked up a pair of shoes and attempted to leave without paying for them, HPD said. When a store clerk tried to stop the man from leaving, he pushed her away.

Watch surveillance video of the incident below:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.