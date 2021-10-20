Woman shot by man multiple times in SWAT standoff situation; suspect taken into custody: Pct. 4 deputies

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A woman was shot multiple times and a man is in custody following a SWAT standoff in Atascocita Tuesday night, Precinct 4 deputies said.

Deputies said they received a call from the woman around 11:30 p.m. saying she was being held against her will at a home located in the 20000 block of Atascocita Shores.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they looked through the window and saw a 53-year-old man with a rifle holding the woman hostage. According to investigators, the woman had an apparent head injury.

Deputies said they tried negotiating with the man on the phone and through a loud speaker, but they were unsuccessful. That is when deputies said they called SWAT for backup. The standoff ended after deputies said they sent a robot into the home. Investigators said at some point deputies heard multiple gunshots and then the man was taken into custody after.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition and is now in surgery, deputies said. Deputies said the man will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.