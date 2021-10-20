Partly Cloudy icon
Family asking for public’s help in identifying suspect who killed Humble man

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime, Humble
The body of Curtron Lott-Pradia was found on Oct. 6 around 1 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Charles Street, according to Humble Police Department. (Humble Police Department)

HUMBLE, Texas – The family of a man from the Humble area is asking for the public’s help in identifying his killer, Crime Stoppers and the Humble Police Department said Wednesday.

The body of Curtron Lott-Pradia was found on Oct. 6 around 1 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Charles Street, according to police.

The cause of his death has not been released to the public but is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been named in this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.

