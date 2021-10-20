Family asking for public’s help in identifying suspect who killed Humble man

The body of Curtron Lott-Pradia was found on Oct. 6 around 1 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Charles Street, according to Humble Police Department.

HUMBLE, Texas – The family of a man from the Humble area is asking for the public’s help in identifying his killer, Crime Stoppers and the Humble Police Department said Wednesday.

The cause of his death has not been released to the public but is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been named in this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.