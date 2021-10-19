VIDEO: 2 clerks take on would-be robbers, turn gun on them during wild convenience store scuffle

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two men who tried to rob a convenience store and failed when two store clerks fought back, turning the store into a wrestling ring.

The attempted robbery happened on Oct. 7 at 2:40 a.m. when two men came into the store in the 2800 block of Reed. Police said the men first acted like customers, but when one of the men walked around the counter, he aimed a gun at the clerks and demanded the money from the cash registers.

Both clerks then fought with the suspect and were able to take his gun from him. While fighting the suspect, one of the clerks was also able to retrieve his own gun, pointing it at the suspect numerous times during the scuffle.

Watch the entire melee in the video below:

At one point, the suspect was able to get his gun back when it fell to the ground, but dropped it a second time when the clerk fought the suspect as they made their way from behind the counter to the front of the store.

Both suspects were able to get away and fled across the street towards an apartment complex at 2725 Reed.

These are the suspect descriptions, as provided by police.

Suspect #1: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 170 to 190 pounds, dreads with gold tips, black shirt, black pants and red shoes. Had what appeared to be road rash on his arm.

Suspect #2: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 180 to 200 pounds, blue jeans jacket with no shirt, gloves and light-colored jeans.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.