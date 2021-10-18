Multiple people wounded in 2 shootings in Houston’s Acres Homes Area, police say

Multiple people were wounded in two shootings that occurred near each other Sunday evening in Houston’s Acres Homes Area, police said.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to Winzer Park, located near the intersection of Carver Road and Dolly Wright Street, in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found no suspicious activity. However, several residents at the park reported that a shooting occurred nearby in the 1900 block of Dolly Wright Street. On arrival, officers located an abandoned SUV stalled in a ditch on the side of the road. Officers observed that the vehicle had several bullet holes as well as blood on it. No one was in or around the vehicle.

As officers were inspecting the vehicle, HPD dispatch informed them that several hospitals had recently reported that they had admitted patients suffering from gunshot wounds. Some had been transported by ambulance while others were transported via private vehicle.

Five people, including one juvenile, were admitted to area hospitals, in relation with the scene, said Lt. Ernest Garcia, Assistant Chief with the Houston Police Department. One person involved was not shot but did sustain a leg injury. Investigators are interviewing each victim in an effort to piece together what happened.

Police are searching for a small black or dark blue Audi or Mercedes in connection with the shooting.

Garcia said the investigation is in its early stages and concrete information on the scene remains slim. Garcia added that no one who was shot at the scene contacted police.

While officers were investigation the shooting that occurred in 1900 block of Dolly Wright Street, they heard a series of gunshots about a mile away -- A woman had been shot in the arm and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Because of its proximity to the scene in the 1900 block of Dolly Wright Street, police believe the shooting could be related.

The victim at the secondary scene reported seeing a black of dark blue vehicle as well, indicating that the scenes may be related, Garcia said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.