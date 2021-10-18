Partly Cloudy icon
Colin Powell, first Black US Secretary of State, dies from COVID-19 complications, family says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

(Democratic National Convention via AP)
General Colin L. Powell, the first Black US Secretary of State and former military leader, died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

Powell’s family said he was fully vaccinated.

“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment,” the Facebook post said. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell was also the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

