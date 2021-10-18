Astros ALCS road game watch parties at Minute Maid Park: This is what you need to know

Houston fans celebrate after the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series during a Houston Astros World Series watch party at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 1, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Fans are invited to come to Minute Maid Park beginning Monday, Oct. 18 for the Astros ALCS Postseason Watch Parties as the Astros travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Gates for the Astros ALCS Postseason Watch Party will open at 5:00 p.m. prior to Monday’s 7:07 p.m. CT first pitch.

The details

The watch parties will be held at Minute Maid Park at 501 Crawford Street.

The Astros ALCS Watch Parties at Minute Maid Park will require a $1 voucher, with all proceeds benefitting The Astros Foundation. Visit astros.com/watchparty to buy your $1 vouchers.

Fan parking will be available in the North and South Diamond Lots for $10.

Schedule

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 18 - Watch Party start time 5:00 p.m. - Game Time 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 19 - Watch Party start time 5:00 p.m. - Game Time 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 20 - Watch Party start time 2:00 p.m. - Game Time 4:08 p.m. CT

For more information on the Astros Postseason Watch Parties, visit www.astros.com/watchparty.

Before the game starts

Prior to each away game, the fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, yard games, unique photo opportunities with the “For The H”-themed container mural and mobile mural, along with much more before heading into Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros on the videoboard. Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will also be a part of the Watch Party.

Gaining entry

Fans can enter the Watch Parties through the South Home Plate, Left Field and Left Center Gates beginning two hours before first pitch. Seating is general admission in the lower bowl and proceeds made from ticket sales will benefit The Astros Foundation. Concession stands in the stadium will be open for food and beverage purchase during the watch parties.