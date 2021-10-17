Investigation underway after man found dead after a reported shooting in north Harris County

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting scene that left one man dead.

The incident occurred at the 12500 block of Deergrove Street near Aldine Mail Rte Road in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at around 8 a.m. Sunday deputies arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies do not have a description of the suspect who fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.