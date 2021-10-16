VIDEO: Watch the ultimate Altuve fan get a grand-slam surprise

Andrea Pellerin describes her mother Glenda Dunnehoo Pellerin as a “a huge Astros fan” who jokingly refers to the team’s beloved second baseman José Altuve as her “first boyfriend.”

The ultimate Astros fan got a grand-slam surprise -- two tickets to Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. And her daughter captured the whole thing on camera and shared in with KPRC 2.

Warning: The video is heartwarming as all get-out.

Earlier this week, Andrea gifted her mother with an early Christmas gift.

In the unwrapping video, Glenda gleefully says “I’ve got an idea of what it is. It’s something Astros.”

And right she was. Glenda is shown unwrapping the box and opening a piece of paper tucked inside. Her eyes go wide as saucers as she exclaims “Are you serious?!”

“Video is of us surprising her with tickets to tonight’s game to watch her favorite player, Altuve,” wrote Andrea. “She lives in Louisiana but is in town for a visit. She is a huge Astros (and Altuve) fan but hasn’t been to a game since back when the old Astrodome was new! Since losing my dad in 2017, watching the Astros has brought her lots of joy and something to share with her kids.”

Pellerin shared photos of her mother at the game Friday. The photos show Glenda smiling ear to ear and dressed to the nines, so to speak -- She’s decked out in Astros gear and repping a sign that reads “REEVES, LOUISIANA LOVES ASTROS & ALTUVE.”

Glenda at the game Friday (Image courtesy of Andrea Pellerin)