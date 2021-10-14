Spring Branch man sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing brother-in-law

Jordan Jamal Alvarado of Spring Branch was convicted by a jury of fatally shooting his brother-in-law.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday that Alvarado, 27, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of the murder of his brother-in-law Keith Johnson.

According to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney Office, the incident involving Alvarado and Johnson occurred on July 20, 2018, in a parking lot of a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

Assistant District Attorney Chadwick Scott, who prosecuted the case, said the men got into an argument that turned into a physical fight in the parking lot.

According to Scott, Alvarado walked away after the brief scuffle then returned minutes later with a gun and shot Johnson once in the chest.

“It happens all too often that someone gets mad, grabs a gun and starts shooting and, like in this case, murders someone in their own family,” Ogg said. “Instead of just walking away and staying away, this defendant destroyed a family.”

Alvarado was convicted after a four-day jury trial that ended Wednesday and was sentenced to 45 years by a visiting judge.