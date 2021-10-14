Mostly Cloudy icon
Houston Rockets’ Clutch named NBA Mascot of the Year

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Houston Rockets’ mascot “Clutch the Bear” is adding to the team’s trophy case.

Clutch, who has cheered on the Rockets since 1995, was named NBA Mascot of the Year.

This is Clutch’s third time winning the honor.

According to his NBA profile, Clutch was named the first ever NBA Mascot of the Year in 2005 and again in 2013.

