Houston Rockets’ Clutch named NBA Mascot of the Year

Houston Rockets’ mascot “Clutch the Bear” is adding to the team’s trophy case.

Clutch, who has cheered on the Rockets since 1995, was named NBA Mascot of the Year.

This is Clutch’s third time winning the honor.

According to his NBA profile, Clutch was named the first ever NBA Mascot of the Year in 2005 and again in 2013.

Congratulations to our very own @ClutchTheBear on winning NBA Mascot of the Year! 🎉 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nMKEnbou4U — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 14, 2021

