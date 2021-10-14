Harry Styles concert in Houston rescheduled after being postponed due to Nicholas

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Harry Styles concert is officially rescheduled, according to a social media post by the Toyota Center.

After being postponed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, the concert is finally heading back to Houston.

The Toyota Center posted about the rescheduled concert on its Instagram account on Wednesday.

The concert will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m.

For the health and safety of everyone at the Harry Styles show, the event organizer is requiring that all ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to wearing a mask, in order to attend the show at Toyota Center.

Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.