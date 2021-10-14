Astros fans, Here’s what to expect at Games 1 & 2 of the ALCS

The Houston Astros have announced details of the festivities planned for Games One and Two of the American League Championship Series. The series against the Boston Red Sox begins with back to back games Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Below you’ll see times for the first two games and Street Fest which is open to ticketed fans. You’ll also see who is singing the National Anthem, doing the presentation of colors, throwing out the first pitch, and getting to deliver those much anticipated words, “Play Ball!”

FRIDAY - ALCS GAME 1

STREET FEST: Opens at 4:00 p.m. CT to all fans with a game ticket. Festivities include live music, food trucks, inflatables, and games.

GAME TIME: 7:07 p.m. CT (The Minute Maid Park roof will be closed)

FAN FREEBIE: All fans in attendance will receive a rally towel provided by Exclusive Furniture.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sarah Grace, semifinalist from Season 15 of The Voice will sing the National Anthem for Game One.

PRESENTATION OF COLORS: Joint Services Color Guard will do the presentation of colors.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Former Astro Josh Reddick will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“PLAY BALL” CALL: Legendary Houston professional wrestler Booker T will provide the “Play Ball” call.

SATURDAY - ALCS GAME 2

STREET FEST: Opens at 12:20 p.m. CT to all fans with a game ticket. Festivities include live music, food trucks, inflatables, and games.

GAME TIME: 3:20 p.m. CT (The Minute Maid Park roof will be closed)

FAN FREEBIE: All fans in attendance will receive a rally towel provided by H-E-B.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: American Christian pop-rock and R&B artist Tauren Wells will sing the National Anthem for Game Two.

PRESENTATION OF COLORS: The Houston Fire Department Honor Guard will do the presentation of colors.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Astros third base coach Gary Pettis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“PLAY BALL” CALL: Houston native, Texas Longhorn and former NFL quarterback Vince Young will provide the “Play Ball” call.

MONDAY - CLEAN UP FOR THE POSTSEASON

The Astros organization has announced from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, the Astros will host Clean Up for the Postseason at Timewise (8155 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77024).

If fans at the Monday event allow an Astros decal to be placed on their car, they will receive a free car wash, courtesy of Timewise and the Houston Astros. Orbit and the Shooting Stars will also be a part of the festivities.