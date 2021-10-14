Partly Cloudy icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

6-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle after getting off bus in NW Houston, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Auto-ped, Child Killed
The girl was hit in northwest Houston
The girl was hit in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 6-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in northwest Houston, police say.

Houston police responded to reports of an auto-ped at 9601 W. Montgomery Road around 4:50 p.m.

Police said a 6-year-old girl had just stepped off a bus when she was hit by her neighbor’s vehicle.

The child was transported to the hospital where she later died, police confirmed.

There’s no word on if the neighbor will face charges.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email