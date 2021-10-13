Stafford man sentenced to 42 years in prison for sexually abusing former girlfriend’s 9-year-old child, DA says

FORT BEND COUNTY – A 32-year-old Stafford man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child, Fort Bend County District Attorney confirmed Wednesday.

On Sept. 28, Jose Antonio Argueta-Santos was sentenced to 22 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault and 20 years for indecency with a child.

In June 2020, Fort Bend County deputies were dispatched to a home in Stafford for a domestic disturbance.

Deputies said Santos was caught sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 9-year-old child. Santos was immediately arrested.

After a brief investigation, deputies said the 9-year-old disclosed additional acts of sexual abuse done by Santos.

“This case is a mother’s worst nightmare: to witness your child being sexually abused, and worse, by someone you trusted enough to invite into your home. This child is a hero for having the courage to speak out and put an end to their nightmare. My hope is that the family can find some comfort in the outcome of this case and that their courage inspires others to do the same,” lead prosecutor Charann Thompson said.

Aggravated Sexual Assault is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact is a second-degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. The prison sentences will be served concurrently.