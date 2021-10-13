Now hiring: Texas Roadhouse, Bubba’s 33 restaurants to host National Hiring Day event at Houston-area restaurants

A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

HOUSTON – Houston-area Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33’s restaurants will hold a hiring event to those looking for a job.

The company also announced that tuition reimbursement will be included as an added benefit to new and current employees.

For an employee to be eligible for reimbursement, they must work at least 30 hours a week and maintain a C average on their grades. The company said in a news release they will pay up to $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university.

Interviews are scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 25 at every participating restaurant in the Houston-area.

To apply and to select an interview timeslot, click here.