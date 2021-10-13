Partly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man accidentally shoots his friend while celebrating Astros ALDS win, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Astros, Shooting, Accidental shooting, HPD, Police, Houston, Man Shot
Houston police responding to accidental shooting in northwest Houston
Houston police responding to accidental shooting in northwest Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man accidentally shot his friend while celebrating the Astros ALDS win on Tuesday.

Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Flintrock around 7 p.m.

Houston police said a man was accidentally shot by a friend while celebrating the Astros win.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email