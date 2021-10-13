Man accidentally shoots his friend while celebrating Astros ALDS win, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man accidentally shot his friend while celebrating the Astros ALDS win on Tuesday.
Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Flintrock around 7 p.m.
Houston police said a man was accidentally shot by a friend while celebrating the Astros win.
The victim is expected to survive, according to police.
Northwest officers are at a shooting scene 5900 Flintrock. Adult male was accidentally shot by a friend while celebrating the Astros win. Victim is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/mJnRE6W0Uk— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 13, 2021