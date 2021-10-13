Man accidentally shoots his friend while celebrating Astros ALDS win, HPD says

Houston police responding to accidental shooting in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man accidentally shot his friend while celebrating the Astros ALDS win on Tuesday.

Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Flintrock around 7 p.m.

Houston police said a man was accidentally shot by a friend while celebrating the Astros win.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.