Klein ISD teacher resigns after accusations he made racist, homophobic comments towards students

NOTE: The video included in this article contains sensitive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Klein Independent School District teacher has resigned after he was allegedly caught on tape making racial and homophobic comments with students in his class.

During a news conference Wednesday, activist Quanell X, along with Klein ISD parents, said the district did not take action to respond to a video recording, which contained racist and homophobic comments from a Klein Collins High School theater arts teacher a week before it was surfaced.

Quanell X said the words “serve as offensive and disrespect” to Blacks, Hispanics and Indigenous people.

“Mr. G., your words are an insult to every Black student, Latino student and Indigenous people,” he said. “You attempted to intimidate these students by saying things that are outright disrespectful.”

The video reportedly showed the teacher making a racial slur with his students, followed by a rant on U.S. history, Quanell X said.

Ad

Quanell X said he was quoting the teacher in the video when he said that “there is no proof that Native Americans inherited the country.”

“This man is unfit, unqualified to be a teacher,” he said. “What I want to know is if there will be an investigation open to see what kind of grades he gave. Because if you have that kind racist mindset, who knows what you’re doing in your grade book.”

Some parents who were at the news conference said that they gave the district a “chance to make it right,” but nothing was done.

View Quanell X’s Wednesday news conference below: