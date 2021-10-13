HPD: 3 people wanted for questioning after 1 man killed, another injured in shooting outside west Houston nightclub

Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying three persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside a west Houston nightclub in late September.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying three persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside a west Houston nightclub in late September.

The Sept. 27 shooting occurred outside a nightclub located at 8932 Clarkcrest Street, HPD’s Homicide Division said.

After two groups of men were expelled from the nightclub, a shooting broke out in the parking lot. A man from one group fired on the men from the other group, who were driving by in a vehicle, police said. Someone in the vehicle returned fire toward the opposing group and a nearby security guard.

The security guard fired his weapon at the men in the vehicle, striking two of them, police said.

The driver sped away from the scene and transported the wounded men to an area hospital where one of the shooting victims was pronounced dead.

Houston police described the persons of interest as Black men, 20 to 25 years of age.

Ad

These are the vehicles investigators believe the men were driving.

These are the vehicles investigators believe the men were driving. (HPD)

These are the vehicles investigators believe the men were driving. (HPD)

Anyone with information on the identity of the three persons of interest in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.