VIDEO: Violent attempted robbery outside northwest Houston gas station

Houston police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery in northwest Houston in hopes of tracking down two men accused in the crime.

The video - shown below - is from a gas station on the 8400 block of Hammerly on Sept. 8 around 6:34 a.m. The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division says the men parked an older model Chevy pickup truck in front of the store, next to where the victim was parked. That’s when one person approached the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, pulled the victim out and threw him to the ground.

The video shows the victim get up and try to confront the suspect. HPD says when the suspect was not able to start the vehicle without a key, he got out, hit the victim in the face, and then fled on foot.

HPD says prior to the robbery attempt, the suspects entered the store and made a purchase. The surveillance video posted by police shows the men they want to identify in the business. Still images from the video are show below.

Still images from HPD Surveillance Video of suspects in northwest Houston robbery (HPD)

Anyone who has information that can help lead to arrests or charges in this case may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters can remain anonymous and provide information online at www.crime-stoppers.org or by calling Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).