This Houston-area native will make his RodeoHouston debut in March

HOUSTON – Country music star and Houston-area native Parker McCollum will make his RodeoHouston debut next year, officials announced Tuesday.

“We can’t wait to welcome yet another Texas native and country music star to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th-anniversary celebration in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Parker McCollum’s passion for country music and Texas roots will certainly resonate among rodeo fans and Texans, alike.”

McCollum will join other stars such as George Strait, Cody Johnson and Bun B at Rodeo Houston in 2022. McCollum is set to debut on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Rodeo officials said the remaining star entertainer lineup will be announced on Jan. 5, 2022.

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public on Jan. 13, 2022, at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.