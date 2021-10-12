Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed man in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A suspected drunk driver has been arrested and charged after police say he caused a deadly crash in northwest Houston on Saturday.

Jose Arturo Ramos, 23, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Houston police said Ramos was driving a red Dodge Dakota near 5500 Bingle Drive when he struck a silver Toyota Rav4. Police said the Dodge went airborne and hit a tree in the median and was deflected back into the Toyota, hitting it a second time.

During the crash, Ramos was ejected from his vehicle and transported to the hospital. Police said the passenger in Ramos’ car was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota and his passenger were not injured, police said.

Police said Ramos showed signs of intoxication and was charged.