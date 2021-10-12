Police searching for men who robbed north Houston office at gunpoint, placed 71-year-old woman in chokehold

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division asked for the public’s help identifying the men responsible for an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex leasing office in North Houston.

On Thursday, June 3, at around 2:00 p.m., the 71-year-old victim was working inside an apartment complex leasing office, located at the 200 block of West Little York, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victim told investigators that two men she did not know walked into the office. One man pulled out a handgun, placed her in a chokehold and forced her to the ground. The man forced the woman to remove all of her jewelry and placed his knee on her back while she laid on the ground. Meanwhile, the second man began to go through the office in search of any money or valuables.

After the men searched the office, they forced the woman into a back room and fled the scene.

One man is described as a heavyset Hispanic male approximately 5′11- 6′1. During the robbery, he wore a black Nike baseball cap, black Nike facemask, black Nike Fleece, blue jean shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The other man is a described as a thin Hispanic male, approximately 5′6 - 5′8. During the robbery, he wore a dark gray Under Armour hat, white surgical mask, blue/purple/white camo t-shirt, black pants, and white/ royal blue shoes.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.