Bounty hunter shoots fugitive to death in west Harris County, sheriff says

The bounty hunter said the fugitive tried to run him over

The bounty hunter said the fugitive tried to run him over

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they say a bounty hunter killed a fugitive in west Harris County Monday evening.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Park Row Driver near Greenhouse Road around 7 p.m.

Investigators said the bounty hunter went to the Parks Falls apartments looking for a wanted man. When the bounty hunter found the wanted man, according to deputies, the man tried to drive off and reportedly hit the bounty hunter.

Deputies said the bounty hunter shot the man, killing him on the scene.

The wanted man identity has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet if the bounty hunter will face any charges.