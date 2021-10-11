‘Not the right fit’: Former HPD Chief, now-Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo suspended, Miami City Manager says

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: The City of Miami's new Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks to the media during his introduction at City Hall on March 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Acevedo is leaving his job as police chief in Houston, Texas to take over Miami's police department of about 1,400 officers. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former Houston police chief and now-Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo has been suspended and faces imminent termination, Miami’s city manager said in a statement Monday evening.

Miami City Manager Art Noriega said Acevedo’s relationship with the Miami Police Department had “deteriorated beyond repair.”

“The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly,” wrote Noriega.

View Miami City Manager Art Noriega’s statement in its entirety below.

“Today, I suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment, consistent with the City Charter.

The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads - as well as with the community - has deteriorated beyond repair. Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization.

It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD. Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will be appointed as interim chief as the City engages in the search for a permanent replacement,

As this matter remains a personnel matter between employee and employer, I will have no further comment at this time.”