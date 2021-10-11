Clear icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Deputies searching for gunman who shot man outside gas station in N Harris County, sheriff says

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, crime
Deputies searching for gunman who shot man outside gas station in N Harris County, sheriff says
Deputies searching for gunman who shot man outside gas station in N Harris County, sheriff says (KPRC 2)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are searching for a gunman who shot a man outside a gas station in North Harris County.

Deputies were advised a man in the area was pointing his pistol at random motorists and at some point shot at a man sitting in a truck outside a gas station, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A search for the gunman is underway in the area near the intersection of FM 1960 and Sugar Pine Drive.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter