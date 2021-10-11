Deputies searching for gunman who shot man outside gas station in N Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are searching for a gunman who shot a man outside a gas station in North Harris County.

Deputies were advised a man in the area was pointing his pistol at random motorists and at some point shot at a man sitting in a truck outside a gas station, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A search for the gunman is underway in the area near the intersection of FM 1960 and Sugar Pine Drive.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Active search is underway in the area of FM 1960 & Sugar Pine Drive. @HCSOTexas units were advised of a male pointing a pistol at random motorists. Male suspect then opened fire on a man sitting in a truck outside a gas station. Male has been transported in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/oT48OWeQMl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.