97-year-old woman believes her motivation to attend family wedding helped her beat breast cancer

The woman said she fought breast cancer so she could attend her grandson's wedding

HOUSTON – Tennie Burkett Ivy was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2020 while in the middle of a global pandemic.

She considered letting this be the end, but couldn’t stand the idea of missing her last grandchild’s wedding.

“I had to go to that wedding. I had been to all three and it was in Greenville, South Carolina, and I said I’ve got to get well for that. And I was never sick. No problems,” 97-year-old Ivy said.

She went through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. None of it stopped her and she survived.

“I give credit to the doctors, nurses and the Lord,” Ivy said.

As of Monday, Oct. 11, Ivy no longer has cancer.

But what she does have are some great memories from her grandson’s wedding because she got to go.

COVID delayed the wedding, cancer had her worried she’d miss it, but after all that, Ivy can now say she’s been to all her grandchildren’s weddings.

She believes you’re never too old to fight cancer, and she thinks she did so well with her battle against the disease because she leads a healthy life with a good diet and daily exercise.