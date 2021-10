Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s SWAT detail and hostage negotiation team are responding to reports a man barricaded himself at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the man attempted to attack several people with a knife before barricading himself at the complex, located at 7313 Gulf Freeway.

There have been no injuries reported, police said.

