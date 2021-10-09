Partly Cloudy icon
All clear given after wrong way driver claimed to have had bombs near Hobby Airport, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Ground image of an vehicle disabled on Telephone Road and Moline. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man spotted driving the wrong way is now in custody after he led Pct. 6 deputies on a brief chase and then claimed to have had placed a bomb at Hobby Airport, Houston Police say.

That claim has been unfounded.

The arrest occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday when Pct. 6 deputies reportedly saw the man driving the wrong way with a flat tire on Telephone Road and Moline Street. An HPD spokesperson on scene says the driver, who is in his early 20s, led deputies on a short chase before stopping.

Houston police say the man - who showed signs of intoxication - claimed to have had a bomb in his car and to have placed a bomb at the airport.

Houston police and the Houston Airport System say a search was conducted as a precaution but nothing was found.

It’s unknown currently what charges the driver will face.

