All clear given after wrong way driver claimed to have had bombs near Hobby Airport, police say

Ground image of an vehicle disabled on Telephone Road and Moline.

HOUSTON – A man spotted driving the wrong way is now in custody after he led Pct. 6 deputies on a brief chase and then claimed to have had placed a bomb at Hobby Airport, Houston Police say.

That claim has been unfounded.

The arrest occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday when Pct. 6 deputies reportedly saw the man driving the wrong way with a flat tire on Telephone Road and Moline Street. An HPD spokesperson on scene says the driver, who is in his early 20s, led deputies on a short chase before stopping.

Houston police say the man - who showed signs of intoxication - claimed to have had a bomb in his car and to have placed a bomb at the airport.

Houston police and the Houston Airport System say a search was conducted as a precaution but nothing was found.

It’s unknown currently what charges the driver will face.