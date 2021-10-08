Robbery suspects shoot at officers during chase in southwest Houston, police say

Police said the suspects fired at officers during a chase

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a robbery and chase in southwest Houston Thursday.

Police said the chase ended on Renwick Drive and Westpark after shots were reportedly fired at officers.

Investigators said two men robbed a worker at gunpoint in a parking garage located in the 6200 block of Richmond. Police said an off-duty officer who was working security followed the suspects and flagged down police. Police attempted to stop the suspects but they fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Investigators said the suspect who was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle shot at officers at least two times. No one was injured during the shooting, according to HPD.

Police said the suspects eventually stopped their vehicle and took off on foot towards a grey Toyota corolla that picked them up.

Midwest officers are at 5200 Renwick where shots were fired at officers. Fortunately no officers or citizens were injured. 202 pic.twitter.com/RetmFIei3Z — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 8, 2021

