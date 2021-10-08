Suspected serial rapist targeted women at Honky Tonk bars in Liberty County and surrounding areas, sheriff says

Accused of picking up women in bars and raping them, authorities say

LIBERTY COUNTY – A Liberty County man is charged with two counts of sexual assault and is being held in the Liberty County Jail.

Ethan Thomas Brown, 36, was arrested and booked into jail in January 2020, but it is just now that investigators in several counties are piecing together the breadth and depth of the alleged crimes.

Brown appears to have been targeting women at country bars and dance halls for more than a decade, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

“We know that the adjoining counties are involved, there may be victims in counties that touch and surround Liberty County, so the sheriff’s office has asked for the cooperation of other counties,” Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman, said.

Brown has also been charged with “invasive visual recording” after taking video of one of the victims at his home, where some of the crimes allegedly took place.

Brown would transport the women back to his home, according to an investigator working on the cases.

One of the victims was allegedly harassed after the incident, and Brown is also charged with violating a protective order.

Brown has been unable to make bond, which is set at $100,000 in one of the cases.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding Brown:

“The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assault in Liberty and adjoining counties involving Ethan Thomas Brown, DOB 9/28/1985. Brown is currently charged with two separate incidents of sexual assault after an investigation by Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Brown is known to frequent bars and dancehalls in the surrounding areas. We are asking anyone with information regarding Brown to contact Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Mark Ellington at (936) 336-4500.”